Indy Style

The Film Yap reviews The Happytime Murders and other releases

By:

Posted: Aug 24, 2018 11:22 AM EDT

Updated: Aug 24, 2018 11:22 AM EDT

The Film Yap reviews The Happytime Murders and other releases

Melissa McCarthy searches for a serial killer of puppets in STX Entertainment's The Happytime Murders (not suitable for children!). 

The Film Yap's Christopher Lloyd reviews the raunchy comedy and this weekend's other new releases:

Chloe Grace Moretz stars in this drama about the controversial practice of gay conversion therapy, playing a teen sent off to a religious retraining center in the 1990s. Kelly Macdonald plays a mousy housewife whose is scared and thrilled by new possibilities when she starts to train with a strange man for a jigsaw puzzle competition. The latest comedy star vehicle for Melissa McCarthy casts her as a burned-out detective who gets a last shot at redemption by solving the murders of the puppet cast of a 1980s kids’ show. Charlie Hunnam stars in this remake of the classic Steve McQueen prison escape flick, playing a man wrongfully convicted of murder who enlists a crafty counterfeiter in order to break out. A boy and his robot dog get into all sorts of troubles as they’re chased by the evil military-industrial goons who created it. ​​​​​​​Ethan Hawke is mesmerizing in this story of a priest struggling with his faith. Dark and disturbing, not a film for everyone, but rewarding. Buy It.

Get more reviews at thefilmyap.com.  
 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Indy Style Featured Guests: