The Film Yap reviews The Happytime Murders and other releases Video

Melissa McCarthy searches for a serial killer of puppets in STX Entertainment's The Happytime Murders (not suitable for children!).

The Film Yap's Christopher Lloyd reviews the raunchy comedy and this weekend's other new releases:

Chloe Grace Moretz stars in this drama about the controversial practice of gay conversion therapy, playing a teen sent off to a religious retraining center in the 1990s.Kelly Macdonald plays a mousy housewife whose is scared and thrilled by new possibilities when she starts to train with a strange man for a jigsaw puzzle competition.The latest comedy star vehicle for Melissa McCarthy casts her as a burned-out detective who gets a last shot at redemption by solving the murders of the puppet cast of a 1980s kids’ show.Charlie Hunnam stars in this remake of the classic Steve McQueen prison escape flick, playing a man wrongfully convicted of murder who enlists a crafty counterfeiter in order to break out.A boy and his robot dog get into all sorts of troubles as they’re chased by the evil military-industrial goons who created it.​​​​​​​Ethan Hawke is mesmerizing in this story of a priest struggling with his faith. Dark and disturbing, not a film for everyone, but rewarding.

Get more reviews at thefilmyap.com.

