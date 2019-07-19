The Film Yap reviews “The Lion King”

You can bet theater seats will be filled this weekend as the terribly hot temperatures come knocking at our door.

The Film Yap’s Christopher Lloyd shares 3 movies that you can go see to “beat the heat!”

The Lion King — The latest in Disney’s obsession with turning every successful animated film into a live action version. Simba the lion cub learns how to be a king and sing while doing it.

The Art of Self-Defense — Jesse Eisenberg plays a victimized wimp who takes up karate and falls under the spell of a charismatic sensei in this offbeat black comedy.

Shazam — A bit too violent for younger kids, probably not edgy enough for teens, this is DC Comics’ foray into full-out comedy superhero movies. Stream It.

