The Film Yap’s Christopher Lloyd reviews “Men in Black,” “Late Night,” and more

Men in Black: International — Not terrible but a classic example of a “Why does this movie need to exist?” reboot. Tessa Thompson and Chris Hemsworth are the new generation of alien critter hunters.

Late Night — Mindy Kaling produces, wrote and stars in this smart, touching dramedy about a young writer hired for a legendary late night talk show host (Emma Thompson) fighting irrelevance.

The Dead Don’t Die — “Uproarious Jim Jarmusch zombie comedy” are not exactly words that roll off the tongue. The filmmaker famous for his stark, deadpan style goes for undead laughs. Starring Adam Driver and Bill Murray.

Shaft — Richard Roundtree begat Samuel L. Jackson begat Jessie T. Usher in this third-generation iteration in the saga of the P.I. who’s a bad mother and doesn’t cop out.

Captain Marvel — Brie Larsen soars in this surprisingly introspective take on the superhero story, as a woman pulled in many directions by her awesome powers. Buy It.

