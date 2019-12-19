The Harrison Center presents a Holiday Window Walking Tour & Pop-Up Shop

Get into the holiday spirit by strolling through a beautiful scene of mini store-front windows transformed into an artistic masterpiece!

Joanna Taft, Executive Director, Harrison Center, and Artist Kipp Norman, tell us more about two upcoming events:

Holiday Window Walking Tour

• The Harrison Center ushered in the holiday season and revealed the 5th annual artist-designed Holiday Window Tour during “First Friday” on Dec. 6

• Over a dozen artists from the Harrison Center have transformed nearly 25 of the center’s artist studio basement windows into mini store-front window displays for neighbors and passersby to enjoy on a FREE walking tour throughout the holiday season

• Harrison Center’s Holiday Window Tour is a festive way to discover place-based-art and appreciate the artists living in our community.

• In 2015, Artist-in-Residence Stefan Eicher created the Harrison Center’s first Holiday Window Walking Tour.

• All the windows are filled with the wonder of the season.

• Displays include an installation by dynamic duo Brad Keen and Kate Voss with their take on the sounds of Christmas past.

• Additional windows by Chris Tower, Alyssa Imran, and Britt Ritchie feature everything from a replica of Monument Circle to a forest of pine trees.

• Visitors can enjoy the holiday windows for FREE from dusk through dawn throughout the holiday season. The self-guided tour begins in the courtyard and windows can be viewed from 16th Street and Delaware Street.

• The Holiday Window Walking Tour also features a marvelous new light installation making magic in the courtyard.

Holiday Pop-Up Shop

• Gifting a work that supports a local artist has never been easier at the Harrison Center this holiday season.

• The Harrison Center staff is familiar with all of the artists’ works and can help direct gift givers to a range of genres and styles

• Greatriarchs coasters and postcards created by artist Abi Ogle start at $15 and serve as a tribute to the strength and resilience of incredible African American individuals who reside in and have spent their lives loving the community.

• Original art makes a special gift for people of any age and the Harrison Center features art at various price points.

• From gifts such as a paper-doll book honoring neighborhood residents and artists; handmade jewelry; custom postcards; scarfs; paintings and clay creations, the gift options for the arts lover on your shopping list are endless.

The Harrison Center’s Holiday Window Walking Tour is a FREE, self-guided experience visitors can enjoy from dusk to dawn through Jan. 6, 2020.

Harrison Center’s Holiday Pop-Up Shop will be open weekdays from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. through Christmas Eve.

The Harrison Center is a community-based, nonprofit arts organization that seeks to be a catalyst for renewal in the city of Indianapolis. Founded in 2001, the organization’s work is two-fold. The Harrison Center for the Arts is home to 36 artist studios and five galleries with programming that is designed to foster the creation of new art, build community among artists and emerging art patrons, create new partnerships, and provide a forum for public conversations between artists and the community. The Harrison Center for the City seeks to connect people to culture, community, and place to strengthen Indianapolis’s core urban neighborhoods.

To learn more, visit www.harrisoncenter.org.

@HarrisonCtrArts