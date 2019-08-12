The Hoosier Lottery is set to give away One Million Dollars at the Indiana State Fair

The Hoosier Lottery is giving away $1…Million…dollars! And they are doing it right in the middle of Hoosier Lottery Town.

Amber took a trip down to the Indiana State Fair to chat with Sarah Taylor, Hoosier Lottery Executive Director, and learn more about this MILLION DOLLAR PRIZE!

Five finalists from their $1,000,000 Blowout 2nd Chance promotion have been selected and one of those finalists is going to win $1 Million. The drawing is happening on Tuesday August 13th at 1pm. If you want to watch, you can join us here in-person or you can watch it live on or Facebook Live stream.

The Lottery has many other second chance opportunities. Go to the Hoosier Lottery website at hoosierlottery.com and click on the myLOTTERY tab. From there they can register for a free account. Once you sign up for a myLOTTERY account, you get:

• Winning numbers, minutes after they’re drawn

• Jackpot alerts in email or text. Pick the ones you want to receive

• 2nd Chances on your non-winning tickets for select games

• Exclusive Hoosier Lottery coupons and promotions

• Advanced notice on game launches and Lottery events

It’s FREE to join and easy to sign-up.

You must be at least 18 years old and the Hoosier Lottery asks that you Please Play Responsibly!

Website:

www.hoosierlottery.com

Link State Fair events

https://hoosierlottery.com/promotions–events/state-fair

Facebook:

Hoosierlottery

SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY HOOSIER LOTTERY