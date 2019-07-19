The importance of regular eye exams for adults and children

As parents start thinking about sending their children back to school, an eye exam may need to be on the “to-do” list.

Judy Walrath, OD, Director of Professional Relations, Dr. Tavel Family Eye Care, shares more on the importance of regular eye exams for both children and adults.

Importance of regular eye exams, general:

• Did you know that many people first learn they have serious health conditions such as diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol and even cancer from — yes, you guessed it — a routine eye exam?

• During a comprehensive eye exam, your eye doctor can observe and evaluate the health and condition of the blood vessels in your retina, which are a good predictor of the health of blood vessels throughout your body. Conditions such as diabetes, hypertension and hypercholesterolemia all are visible by changes in the appearance of the retinal blood supply and blood vessels.

• Annual eye exams are especially important for anyone with diabetes or who might be at risk for the disease (due to obesity, family history or other reasons). More than 30 million Americans with diabetes and another 84 million who have prediabetes are at risk for developing diabetic eye disease, the leading cause of blindness among adults. In its early stages, diabetic eye disease has no visible symptoms; only a comprehensive eye exam can detect signs of the disease so treatment can begin soon enough to prevent vision loss.

• Even if you think you have perfect vision, an annual eye exam can be one of the best things you can do to protect the overall health and wellness of you and your loved ones.

• Don’t put if off any longer — contact Dr. Tavel to schedule an eye exam for you and your family today.

Importance of regular eye exams for kids:

• Did you know that 80 percent of what children are expected to learn in and outside the classroom requires good vision?

• An annual eye exam is the only way to ensure your child is seeing clearly and comfortably to succeed in the classroom. It’s also the only way to know for sure if kids are seeing their best for sports and other activities, too.

• Recommended eye exam frequency for children.

o First exam is recommended between 6 and 12 months of age

o At least once between 3 and 5 years of age

o Before first grade and annually thereafter

• Supporting messages:

o 1 in 4 children have an undetected vision problem that can hinder their performance in school.

o 80% of a child’s learning occurs through their eyes.

o 95% of vision problems in children are not identified by a school nurse.

o 32% of children go a full hour using technology before they take a visual break.

o Children should have their first eye exam at 6 months old.

SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY DR. TAVEL FAMILY EYE CARE