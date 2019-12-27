The Passion and Purpose behind WeGrowHairIndy

Darren Andrews and Nate Shaffer joined us on Indy Style this morning about how some of the people who work for WeGrowHairIndy started off as patients, and were so inspired by the process to join the company.

This was Nate’s story as well. Watch the video above to hear more about it.

Come in if for the evaluation you will see and find out what WeGrowHairIndy can do for YOU!

Call 888-724-5129 or visit WeGrowHairIndy.com to schedule a free private confidential evaluation.

THIS SEGMENT WAS SPONSORED BY PAI.