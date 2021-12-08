Indy Style

The Phelps Connection to perform at City Market’s #IndyKeepsCreating event

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — #IndyKeepsCreating is an initiative launched by the city government and the Arts Council of Indianapolis to support the artistic community while welcoming back residents and visitors to cultural activities across Marion County during the coronavirus pandemic.

Valerie Phelps, vocal artist, and her group, the Phelps Connection, will perform at #IndyKeepsCreating’s Jingle and Mingle event from noon-8 p.m. Wednesday at downtown’s Indianapolis City Market, 222 E. Market St.

On Tuesday, they performed “Children Go Where I Send Thee” and “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen” on “Indy Style.”

The Phelps Connection is made up of some of Indy’s leading musicians in the jazz, gospel and soul genres. They perform all over the city at some of Indy’s most celebrated music venues including The Jazz Kitchen, The Chatterbox, Feinstein’s and more.

For more information visit, valeriephelps.com.