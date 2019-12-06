The Toy Guys’ Top Toys for the holidays

Ah, toy season. It’s here and ready for YOU!

Chris Byrne, The Toy Guy, shows us what kids will be looking for under the Christmas tree this year!

POP POPS SNOTZ SLIME SLAMMER HAMMER

YULU

Ages 4+

$14.99

https://youtu.be/6iWOJcQr-nc

Pop Pops is an irresistible activity that combines the “just-can’t-stop” fun of popping bubble wrap; the gross and gooey satisfaction of play with slime (still a hot tend), a cast of kooky and cute collectible characters, and one of the hottest continuing play patterns: unboxing! Use the Pop Pops hammer to smash the Pop Pops bubbles, a syringe to suck up the slime, and the storage compartments of the hammer to store the Snotz characters or slime. Available at Target.

RIZMO

TOMY

Ages 6+

$59.99

https://youtu.be/8e9Tz-I3nAs

Rizmo is an adorable, interactive character, and a super cute friend kids will love to cuddle and play with. It’s also the first-ever, high tech “evolving” toy that listens, learns, remembers and actually grows – both in play value and physical form — through its multiple sensors that feel and respond to motion, encouraging nurturing play that embraces tech but relies on classic play patterns. Rizmo grows from a ball of fluff to a fully-grown creature when kids sing, play and nurture it. It includes 7 built-in games and is ready to play right out of the box. Available at all major retailers.

SCRUFF-A-LUVS REAL RESCUE

MOOSE TOYS

Ages 4+

$39.99

https://youtu.be/PFwrD8ls0KE

Thinking of adopting a rescue pup or kitty? Scruff-a-Luv is looking for its “fur-ever” home, and just like a real rescue pet, Scruff-a-Luv reacts to how you nurture it with over 35 lifelike sounds and interactions including shivering, whimpering, feeding, hiccups and heartbeat. Building on the overwhelming success of the original 2018 product, the new version is more interactive, more responsive, and has a great deal more play built in. It’s also the first-ever water safe electronic plush that can be put in the bath. This is classic nurturing and pet play that appeals to a wide variety of kids. Available at all major retailers.

GLITTER DOTS

CRAYOLA

Ages 5+

$4.99 Single Pack

$9.99 Activity Kits

$19.99 Sparkle Station

https://youtu.be/16IXB5JuCZQ

With Crayola Glitter Dots, kids can create with glitter in a whole new way, without all the mess! Just squish each dot to create glitter-infused outputs. Each dot contains a special coating so the glitter stays in the dot and not on your hands! Glitter dots are easy to use and versatile for any type of craft or project – they can be used on a variety of surfaces including paper, wood, craft foam, felt and more.

BOPPI “THE BOOTY SHAKIN” LLAMA

Zuru

Ages 3+

$19.99

https://youtu.be/6hr66fJKHmQ

The most lifelike creatures, ZURU’s Pets Alive new robotics collection of fun and playful pets is led by Boppi the Booty Shakin’’ Llama! With countless ways to interact and play, these toys will capture hearts and be an instantaneous best friend! Shaking it like nobody’s watching, Boppi the Booty Shakin’ Llama will get the entire family up dancing and laughing for hours! Key features include three awesome songs to bop, spin and dance to, robotic booty shaking and head-spinning motions, and cute and realistic features and coloring – both white and purple too! Batteries included (4x Alkaline AAA required).Available at Target, WalMart and Amazon.

VIRO RIDES VEGA

MGA Entertainment

Ages 8-11

$249.99

VIRO Vega is a 2-n-1 transforming electric scooter – it’s the first scooter for kids that transforms into a mini-bike, then back to a scooter so you can customize your ride.

