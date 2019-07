The Wall that Heals is coming to Central Indiana. Just like the Vietnam Memorial in Washington D-C… visitors can do name rubbings of individual service member’s names on The Wall. You can experience The Wall That Heals July 11-14 at Stillinger Family Funeral Home in Greenfield.

