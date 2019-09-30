Theater event spans 3 city block with interactive performances

Joy! It’s one of the words that’s used to describe PreEnactIndy and its collaborative celebration.

Joanna Taft, Executive Director of the Harrison Center & Producer of PreEnactIndy, and Deborah Asante, Asante Children’s Theatre (ACT) Founder & Artistic Director, tell us what makes this event so special:



PreEnactIndy

PreEnactIndy is a collaborative preenactment theater event spanning three city blocks and envisioning, through interactive performances, what a neighborhood OUGHT to be – just, equitable and economically vibrant.

The Harrison Center in partnership with local professional theater groups, neighborhood partners and performing arts educators will transform and bring to life a section of the Monon 16 neighborhood for a public event that gives attendees fully-immersive experiences of the active, healthy and well-designed neighborhood the area deserves.

About PreEnactIndy:

• 2019 is the third year for PreEnactIndy which will be held on 16th Street from Monon Trail to Dr. Andrew J. Brown Avenue.

• The interactive program honors and celebrates the rich history of this tight-knit community by transforming vacant lots and buildings, existing businesses, street lanes and sidewalks into one massive stage.

• The community is invited to join us for this FREE, one-of-a kind event

• PreEnactIndy allows community members not to just imagine what a just and equitable neighborhood would be like, but to try it on for themselves.

• During PreEnactIndy, visitors are encouraged to check out Beckwith Commons, a community park honoring neighborhood resident Frank Beckwith, the first African American to run in an American Presidential Primary in 1960. The Asante Children’s Theatre’s (ACT) will be hosting an all-day Porch Party on the Beckwith Stage.

• The Porch at Beckwith Commons will include Asante’s Prep4Life Program; Town Hall with reps; Come Out and PLAY!; DooWop at the Porch; Storytelling Time with Deborah Asante; Dance Champ Contest; and Open Mic hosted by Mariah Ivey.

• ACT performers will use the arts to foster the personal and artistic development from all walks of life to connect with each other and grow the conversation of how communities can re-imagine neighborhoods as they OUGHT to be—just, equitable and vibrant.

• We are excited to have added several new activities to this year’s event, including: a black film fest from Harlem-based ImageNation Cinema Foundation and the Rough Riders’ Trophy Hall of Fame.

• PreEnactIndy takes place rain or shine on Saturday, October 5th from 10 am – 5 pm! The event and event parking are FREE of charge and a schedule and more information can be found on our website at www.preenactment.org.

• PreEnactIndy is just one more example of how the Harrison Center is setting the pace for ways to enrich our community through cultural preservation and innovation.

Saturday, October 5, 2019

10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

16th Street from Monon Trail to Dr. Andrew J. Brown Avenue

FREE and open to the public