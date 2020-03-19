Theatre/Venue Closings and their effect on local artists and organizations

COVID 19, or the Coronavirus, is having an effect on so many of us, including the local arts community.

Performing Arts Critic Tom Alvarez shares the impact the closures are having and what WE can do to help support these organizations during this time of uncertainty.

Visit this link to learn more: http://tomalvarez.studio/2020/03/17/performing-arts-groups-react-to-the-pandemic/.

