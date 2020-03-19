Indy Style

Theatre/Venue Closings and their effect on local artists and organizations

by: Amber Hankins
COVID 19, or the Coronavirus, is having an effect on so many of us, including the local arts community.

Performing Arts Critic Tom Alvarez shares the impact the closures are having and what WE can do to help support these organizations during this time of uncertainty.

Visit this link to learn more: http://tomalvarez.studio/2020/03/17/performing-arts-groups-react-to-the-pandemic/.

To read Tom’s reviews, previews and interviews on his “On the Aisle” blog, visit TomAlvarez.Studio. Also, follow Tom on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram. For Magic Thread Cabaret tickets visit magicthreadcabaret.com. To purchase a “Calder, The Musical” cast recording CD visit kleinandalvarez.com.

