Tim Tries It: The Push Up Machine

Take your traditional push ups to another level!
Firefighter Tim tries out “The Push Up Machine,” which combines functional movement and gravity to create a high level of muscle activation in core, chest, shoulders, and triceps. It allows you to perform push-ups at 0%, 5%, and 10% grade, challenging beginners to elite athletes. Another cool fact about the Push Up Machine is that its creator is from right here in central Indiana!
Here are a few other details:
- Patented technology that creates athletic and lean muscle development. New trend of functional strength and fitness.
- Maximize your time with multiple challenges and workouts for all skill levels. (Off your knees – beginner, ramp the incline – expert) 3. Perfect home exercise equipment for everyone in the family. Men wanting to tone chest and triceps, women defining core, shoulders and arms, kids increasing strength.
Check out https://nam03.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=www.thepushupmachine.com&data=02%7C01%7CJanine.Garner%40wishtv.com%7C926dfe3c5d964678673008d74017ce90%7C9e5488e2e83844f6886cc7608242767e%7C0%7C0%7C637048343302734945&sdata=HtXweYSdYxLPse16jgTtlnuU74bMwO31Fri7ADyyfpM%3D&reserved=0 for more information.