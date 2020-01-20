 
 

Tips for staying healthy during cold and flu season

Tips for staying healthy during cold and flu season

by: Tierra Carpenter
When winter comes, we are all challenged to stay healthy and avoid colds and flu.

This morning Dr. Yael Varnado joined us to share timely tips for staying healthy.

Dr. Varnado is a practicing physician at John’s Hopkins, founder of askdoctorv.com and the non-profit, Get Checked 4 lLife.

She is also a frequent guest and medical contributor on the Today Show, CNN, Dr. Oz, and the Steve Harvey show to name a few.

For more information, visit: www.TipsonTV.com  

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY: Oscillococcinum, FLORASSIST® formulas from Life Extension®, and Objective Fast Asleep

