Tips for surviving the 24 Foundation 24-hour bike riding event

Ride or stride a few laps, but remember… it’s NOT a race!

Formerly known as the 24 Hours of Booty, this fun event features food, live performances (Rob Dixon, Brett Wiscons, etc.), survivors parade and more.

Spencer Lueders, 24 Foundation, Founder, and Tom Gospel, 24 Foundation, Indianapolis Board Chairperson, tell us about 24 Indianapolis.

24 Indianapolis

June 28 at 7 p.m. – June 29 at 7 p.m.

Social Media Links:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/24Foundation/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/24foundation

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/24_foundation/

The eighth annual 24 Foundation event returns to Indianapolis on Friday, June 28 and runs for a full 24 hours through Saturday, June 29

Almost all, if not all of us, have been affected by cancer at some point. Many 24 Foundation participants ride or stride for a reason – his/her own battle with cancer, in honor of a loved one or in support of someone

Here’s a link to the full schedule of events: https://www.24foundation.org/indianapolis/event-schedule/

Event will be held at Butler University with walkers and riders raising funds for the IU Health Simon Cancer Center, Franciscan Health Cancer Center Indianapolis, and The LIVESTRONG Foundation. In addition to these primary beneficiaries, several other non-profits receive funding each year to support cancer navigation and survivorship programs in our event cities and beyond

All funds aren’t used for research efforts but to directly impact the lives of local people

Those who want to ride and stride (separate paths) can still register – in addition to event volunteers

Website: https://www.24foundation.org/indianapolis/