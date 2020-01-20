Titus Bakery celebrates 40 years in business

Locally owned Titus Bakery is using the entire month of January to celebrate 40 years in business!

This morning on Indy Style, Terry Rake, owner, spoke to us about some of the special events they’ve held to commemorate the milestone and how it came to be.

She says, the Entry Level Cake Decorating Class that Titus recently started in last month have been very popular and continue to fill up as soon as they are scheduled.

For those who wish to attend a future classes, call the Westfield location at 317-763-1700 and ask to be added to their wait list. They will be selecting future dates soon and will call those on the wait list first before opening up spots to the public.

Sample a Titus Sandwich with Boar’s Head Brand Meat and Cheese from 7am – 3pm on Friday the 31st at Titus’ Lebanon Bakery.

Lastly, what better way to help Titus Bakery celebrate their 40th Anniversary than to help design a new donut? They think children may have some of the best ideas when it comes to eating our tasty treats. All children, 5 to 17, are encouraged to submit their donut design. One design will be selected per location (Lebanon and Westfield). The winning donut will be based on creativity, flavor combination, and individuality. Each design will be offered for sale during the month of March at each respective location. The winning design including the winners name and photo will be announced the first week of February and each winner will receive a $50 gift certificate. To enter, pick up an entry form and return completed forms at each bakery by January 31st, 2020.

To learn more visit: titusbakery.com

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY TITUS BAKERY