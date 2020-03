Titus Bakery helps celebrate Indy Style’s 10th Anniversary

What better way to celebrate Indy Style turning 10 than with some donuts from Titus Bakery! But did you know… these yummy treats aren’t the only thing Titus is known for.

Alex Rake, Titus Bakery, shares the bread, meat and cheese options, too!

To learn more, visit www.titusbakery.com.

SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY TITUS BAKERY