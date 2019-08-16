Tony and Lauren Dungy Discuss Their Children’s Books on Adoption and Forgiveness

A little football chat… but a lot MORE chat about two very special books!

That’s what was on the agenda today during our interview with Tony Dungy, Former Head Coach, Indianapolis Colts, “NBC Sunday Football in American” analyst and Author, and his wife Lauren Dungy, Author and Early Education Specialist.

Here, they chat with Tracy about their two latest books, “We Chose You: A Book About Adoption, Family and Forever Love,” and “Carson Chooses Forgiveness.”

ABOUT THE BOOKS:

• In We Chose You, adopted son Calvin needs to talk about his family for a class assignment. He sits down with his parents, discovers they were praying for him long before he was chosen. Not only that, but God chose them for Calvin. It wasn’t by chance, and it wasn’t an accident. It was according to His plan. We Chose You was written to communicate to all children, whether birthed or adopted, that they are chosen. That they are secure. That they are loved. A message every child needs to hear. Adoption is an issue near and dear to the Dungys, who have seven adopted children. In addition, they are also foster parents. With this book, Tony and Lauren seek to convey to adopted children that they have been specifically chosen to be part of their families, which is a special and forever bond.

• In Carson Chooses Forgiveness, Carson loved basketball practice with the Trentwood Tigers until Daniel, the star player, started showing off and hogging the ball. When Daniel refuses to pass to Carson during a drill and then makes fun of him, coaches Tony and Lauren remind Daniel to have a better attitude. But the team, including Carson, is still upset with Daniel. Things get worse at Trentwood’s next game when Carson’s teammates hurt their chances of winning by not passing to Daniel. As Carson sits on the bench, watching his team fall further behind and Daniel getting more frustrated, he knows he has a choice to make. Will he continue to be angry at Daniel or reach out to him? With his coaches’ help, Carson learns that even though forgiveness can be difficult, it’s the best way to make things right and move on.

• ABOUT TONY DUNGY

Tony Dungy’s success in the National Football League as a player and coach, his induction to the NFL Hall of Fame, and his on-going role with NBC as an analyst clearly showcases his impressive career. He is the author of several books, including bestsellers Quiet Strength, The Mentor Leader, and Uncommon. However, it’s the work he and Lauren do outside of football that is truly his heart and soul. Tony was a player for the Pittsburgh Steelers, and an award-winning coach for the Indianapolis Colts and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In addition, he is currently a football analyst on NBC’s Sunday Football in America.

• ABOUT LAUREN DUNGY

Lauren Dungy is an early childhood educational specialist, best-selling author, and frequently sought-after speaker. She is also a devoted wife and mother to ten children. A graduate of Duquesne University with a degree in elementary education, she taught school in her hometown of Sewickley, Pennsylvania, and volunteers as a reading specialist in the Title I schools in Tampa. Lauren is the co-author, with husband Tony, of Uncommon Marriage, The Uncommon Marriage Adventure, and other New York Times best-selling children’s books. The Vice President of the Dungy Family Foundation, which is committed to strengthening families and helping individuals acquire the life skills needed for success. Lauren has a great passion and love for children. She works closely with several adoption agencies and women’s shelters in the Tampa area, and is heavily involved in her church.