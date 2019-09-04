Top 5 Men’s Styles to transition into Fall

‘Ugly sweaters’ aren’t just for holiday parties, and you don’t need a snow covered slope for ‘mountain wear’.

Image consultant Brandie Price picks 5 fashion trends for men and ‘midwesternizes’ them for Hoosiers.

Layered Neutrals

Just like in the spring we will continue to see layering of neutrals across the board for both men and women this fall. This is personally one of my favorite trends, because it simplifies the process of shopping and getting ready. The key here is that all of the pieces need to be hues of the same dominant color. If you have grandpa’s old navy cardigan, feel free to pair that with a cornflower blue slub tee shirt and a medium dark blue skinny jean. When working with creme and white-Rely on one white piece with the other layers being in shoes of creme. Pull out your typical office worn gray suiting pants and pair them with a simple gray tee shirt and be ready for a night out on the town with the guys.

Ugly Sweaters

Not just for holiday parties this year! You will start to see sweaters with piles of fruit, cameos of some of your favorite public figures, even a patchwork picnic basket and more this season while out shopping around. Style these in the same manner as you would a graphic tee. Worn with jeans, joggers, and even layered under your favorite sport jacket at the office.

Vintage Floral Button Downs

Classic style, floral of all sizes and patterns. No paisley, just all over floral. Think of Aunt Marlene’s 1993 wallpaper choices and you are on the right path to finding the right floral pattern to update your wardrobe with. Button downs are an incredibly versatile piece, so you can work them into many outfit options. Wear them under a distressed sweater with jeans. You can also wear them with your normal suiting attire or dress pant in the office. Wow all the moms in the pick up line or on the school field trip with your choice of floral.

Distressed Sweaters

This is a fun trend for transitioning into Fall. I have already seen several of these available all over the city. You can wear these sweaters over a tank and shorts on the cooler end of summer nights, and then pair them with a contrasting color or graphic long sleeve tee and jeans as the temps start to drop. the great thing about this trend is you can easily distress a sweater that you already own-just make sure it isn’t one that you love, and choose one with a more open knit before you get out your crafting scissors!

Mountain Wear

Brightly colored ski attire. Base layers under a camp shirt. Brightly colored tennis shoes with your suit to work. This may be easier to transition in your evening wear than it will be for work, but still makes quite the visual impact. Think Dumb and Dumber meets Classic Ski wear. Oversized parkas and duster style puffer jackets are another warmer option going from fall into winter.

