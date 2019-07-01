Top 6 things to do to celebrate before the downtown Indy fireworks

Live music, entertainment and family fun!

Enjoy the ENTIRE day in Indy this 4th of July with activities “galore!”

Jacqueline Eckhardt, Associate Director of PR & Engagement, Downtown Indy, Inc., highlights all of the holiday fun in Downtown.

Wednesday, July 3

Enjoy free live music Under the Sails at the Eiteljorg Museum. Bring a friend, grab a cold drink, and hear Alan Kaye and The Toons from 6 – 8 p.m. Admission to the museum is also free from 5 – 8 p.m.

Bring your lunch, grab a seat and let the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra’s Lunch Break Series feed your soul with symphonic classics. Performances take place at Hilbert Circle Theatre. Dress casually and get tickets for only $5. Patriotic favorites will be played from 12:15 – 1 p.m.

Side note – pre-purchase a Ruth’s Chris Slider Lunch before the performance (2 beef sliders, chips, cookie & soft drink for $10)

Thursday, July 4

Watch as Indy’s largest fireworks display lights up the skyline during the IPL Downtown Freedom Blast, shooting from the top of the Region’s Bank Tower at 10 p.m. The show will be synchronized to patriotic and popular music broadcasted on radio stations 97.1 HANK FM, Soft Rock B105.7 or 93.1 WIBC. Bring a blanket and grab your spot early to watch the fireworks at the Indiana War Memorial grounds. Starting at 6:30 p.m., enjoy live entertainment from the Indianapolis Colts Stage, family fun in the Royal Pin Leisure Centers Kids Area or support local businesses in the Indiana Originals Marketplace.

It’s a Party on the Plaza outside the Indianapolis City Market with some of the best seats to the IPL Downtown Freedom Fest fireworks. This Fourth of July celebration is complete with food, live entertainment, family-friendly games and activities and the Tomlinson Tap Room beer garden. Guests are encouraged to bring in blankets and lawn chairs. Food and drink will be available for purchase inside of Indianapolis City Market’s West Plaza. Tickets are $6; 4 seniors; FREE kids 12 & younger.

Embrace America’s favorite pastime at Victory Field. The Indianapolis Indians take on Toledo July 4 – 7 with special promotions each day. Fans are encouraged to stay after the game July 4 for two fireworks shows – the IPL Downtown Freedom Fest and the Indians’ own fireworks show. The first 12,500 fans will receive rally towels. Tickets start at $9 or $40 for the Cove.

Celebrate the holiday at Metazoa Brewing Company for the Fourth of July Celebration from 11 a.m. – 11 p.m. The event will feature Huckleberry Funk, Audiodacity and DJ Action Jackson starting at 4:30 p.m. Fans will enjoy specialty beer tappings throughout the day, food, a pet-friendly atmosphere and a pristine view of the Downtown Indy fireworks show. Tickets are $10.Must be 21+