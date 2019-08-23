Nearly 40 million Americans are on the fence about taking summer vacation. Don’t let back-to-school ads fool you into thinking you’ve missed your chance. With officially one month of summer left – Fall Equinox is September 23 – there is still plenty of time and some power moves to make. In fact, late-season is prime time for saving on travel summer. The trick is knowing when and where.

Travel Expert, Jeanenne Tornatore, revealS the top destinations for a final summer getaway, whether you’re looking to stay close to home, venture across the country or even cross the pond to Europe!

For more information, visit www.marriott.com.

SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY MARRIOTT