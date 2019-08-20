Tortoise on the Loose! What To Do If You Find One

You may have heard the story of the BIG tortoise that was roaming down the street in Noblesville last week. Well, what do you do if you find one, yourself?

Amazon John and Lion Libby, Silly Safaris, share a few answers, along with a lesson on tortoises, bunnies and more!

Facts:

A tortoise is a turtle, but not all turtles are tortoises.

Tortoise: Lives on the land, eats only plants, is faster than a bunny.

Turtle: Lives in or near water and can swim, has fins or flippers, eats plants and meat/fish.

To learn more, visit www.sillysafaris.com.