Toyota seeks 400 workers for Princeton, Indiana Plant

There’s work to be done at Toyota! Toyota Motor Manufacturing Indiana (TMMI) is immediately seeking 400 qualified auto assembly workers at its Princeton, Indiana plant.

Commitment to U.S. Investment

Toyota is investing $600 million to meet the strong and growing demand for the Highlander midsize SUV and modernize the entire manufacturing facility. The investment will be used for retooling, new equipment and advanced technologies to make the plant more competitive. The project is now underway and will allow Toyota to increase Highlander production by 40,000 units annually.

Expansion in Multiple U.S. Plants

This expansion project is part of Toyota’s localization strategy to build vehicles where they are sold. The Princeton, Indiana plant produced over 400,000 vehicles last year, the highest in its 20-year history. The automaker reported in March 2019 that it would add 600 jobs stateside, and that it would also help move production of the hybrid versions of the RAV4 and Lexus ES Hybrid to its Kentucky plant. With this expanded investment, Toyota says that it will see increases and building expansion at its plants in Huntsville, Alabama; Buffalo, West Virginia; Troy, Missouri and Jackson, Tennessee.

Encouraging Women In Manufacturing

President of Toyota Motor Manufacturing Indiana, Millie Marshall notes that the automaker is encouraging women to join Toyota’s manufacturing force. Marshall previously led Toyota’s Buffalo, West Virginia engine plant and in 2019 was the recipient of a Linkage Women in Leadership Executive Impact Award.

Toyota Employee Perks

With high-paying, competitive salaries, and a college degree not necessary – Toyota employees will be working with new technologies and are eligible for on-site childcare support on all shifts, and tuition reimbursement for continuing education, among other benefits

Segment sponsored by Toyota