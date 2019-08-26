Traditions at North Willow Offers Independent Living Without the Maintenance

Indy Style
Posted: / Updated:

If you’re a senior, improve your quality of life with a living community designed with YOU in mind.

Libby Mellinger, Executive Director, Traditions at North Willow, tells us more about how seniors can live independently without all the work!

• Villa Layout
o 2 bed, 2 bath
o 1 story
o Attached garage
o Full kitchen
o Gated security
o Community-wide sidewalks
o Enclosed dog park
o Clubhouse with fitness center
o Emergency response system
o Option to paint residence*
o Option to choose flooring*
o Home maintenance
o Yard work
o Snow removal
o Trash removal
o All utilities
• Live independently
• No housework or maintenance
• Access to all traditions amenities
• Accepting applications now

To learn more, visit TraditionsAtNorthWillow.com.

SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY TRADITIONS AT NORTH WILLOW

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Indy Style Featured Guests:

Take a look inside Indy Style's new studio!