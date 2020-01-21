 
 

Indy Style

Transitions of Indiana introduces us to new treatment for thinning hair and hair loss

Transitions of Indiana introduces us to new treatment for thinning hair and hair loss

Share

by: Amber Hankins
Posted:

Pain free and easier than other types of treatments.

That’s how Ann Richards, Radio Personality, WYXB B105.7, describes the new treatment for thinning hair loss at Transitions Indiana.

On today’s Indy Style, Ann, along with Transitions’ Will Saddler, explain Exosomes, the BioTech Solutions for Hair Restoration, and how it works.

  • Exosomes is an FDA certified in office treatment
  • Exosomes is a messenger that delivers a signal to the body and also delivers 1,000+ growth factor proteins (guaranteed) to decrease inflammation and activate your hair follicles
  • Has been used for other medical conditions with great success.

Exosomes is for any man or woman / any stage of hair loss

  • Requires less Treatments than other solutions.
  • Known to stimulate stem cell bioactivity. Your own body is helping restore your hair.

To learn more about a FREE hair scalp analysis, call 317-522-2991 or visit TransitionsIndy.com.

SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY TRANSITIONS OF INDIANA

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE INDY STYLE STORIES

Girl Scout troop creates therapeutic book for victims of child abuse

by: Jess Vermeulen /

Pain free and easier than other types of treatments.

That’s how Ann Richards, Radio Personality, WYXB B105.7, describes the new treatment for thinning hair loss at Transitions Indiana.

On today’s Indy Style, Ann, along with Transitions’ Will Saddler, explain Exosomes, the BioTech Solutions for Hair Restoration, and how it works.

  • Exosomes is an FDA certified in office treatment
  • Exosomes is a messenger that delivers a signal to the body and also delivers 1,000+ growth factor proteins (guaranteed) to decrease inflammation and activate your hair follicles
  • Has been used for other medical conditions with great success.

Exosomes is for any man or woman / any stage of hair loss

  • Requires less Treatments than other solutions.
  • Known to stimulate stem cell bioactivity. Your own body is helping restore your hair.

To learn more about a FREE hair scalp analysis, call 317-522-2991 or visit TransitionsIndy.com.

SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY TRANSITIONS OF INDIANA

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Girl Scout troop creates therapeutic book for victims of child abuse

News /

Coroner: 2 dead, 7 injured in South Carolina bar shooting

Top Video /

3rd case of coronavirus confirmed in US as China struggles to contain outbreak

Top Video /

Sunday morning forecast

Weather /


 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK