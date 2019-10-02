Transitions VIP Nikki Reed discusses treatments to get to the root of hair issues

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Nikki Reed from WZPL’s “Smiley Morning Show” loves to have fun with hair color. But she did NOT love the harsh impact constant coloring and treatments would have on it.

She noticed breakage and a lack of growth for about a year. That’s when she reached out to Will at Transitions Indy. Through customized treatments and products you CAN’T buy over the counter, Nikki’s hair is now thicker, fuller, and growing like before.

Right now you can come in to Transitions Indy for a FREE Trichology Test that highlights your scalp conditions.

