Indy Style

Travel agents talk what you need to know as pandemic slows down

Things are opening up in the world, and travel is growing with leaps and bounds.

That’s why John and Ann Craig-Cinnamon, The Travel Leaders, joined Patty Spitler of Great Day TV on Indy Style today with travel tips you need to know about.

For more from them you can send them an email at, JCinnamon@travlead.com or visit their website.