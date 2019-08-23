Trendy dresses for Homecoming 2019

Corset backs. Short dresses. Rhinestone Heels.

Wondering what the Homecoming trends are for 2019? Kendall Adkisson, RaeLynn’s Boutique, shares a few popular looks!

Today’s dresses:



Blush pink Alyce with embroidered pockets and corset back paired with our best-selling Queen rhinestone heels in silver and silver hoops.

Emerald Faviana vneck with corset back and pockets paired with our new Dior champagne heels and Sienna necklace and matching earrings

All beaded Sherri Hill with tuck-in detail paired with our silver Dior heels and Maddie stud

Cheetah print vneck with corset back paired with our best-selling Queen rhinestone heels in gold and Kinsley earrings.

To learn more, visit https://www.raelynns.com.