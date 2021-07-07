Indy Style

Tropics inspired drinks perfect for your summer parties

If you can’t make it to the beach, we have the next best things, a cocktail that makes you feel like you’re on one! Brett Butler of Alcomy Life joined us today with recipes for a “Mock Tai” and a “Mai Tai.” Here’s more from him:

“Mock Tai”

This is a refreshing, tropical mix of Island flavors with Tiki essence and no alcohol.

Ingredients:

3 oz. Pineapple Juice

1 oz. Orange Juice

1 oz. Organic Coconut Water

3/4 oz. Alcomy Old Fashioned Elixir

1/2 dropper of Bittermen’s Tiki Bitters

dash of homemade grenadine

Directions:

Shake ingredients together

Garnish with a bruleed pineapple-cherry sword and fresh mint.

“Mai Tai”

This is the original recipe made famous by Trader Vic Bergeron.

Ingredients:

1 oz. Plantation Dark Jamaican Rum

1 oz. Light Rum

1/2 oz. Pierre Ferrand Dry Curacao

3/4 oz. Lime Juice

1/4 oz. Orgeat

3/4 oz. Demerara syrup

Directions:

Shake ingredients together

Garnish with a spent half-lime and fresh mint.

Alcomy LLC is a mobile mixology and cocktail elixir service, focusing on unique culinary cocktails and elixirs. We infuse the science of liquid gastronomy with the creative passion of art to curate a magical, memorable experience in your home, office or event space. It’s “Farm to Glass, Flaired with Class.”

Brett W. Butler is an entrepreneur, entertainer and mixologist with over 20 years of experience in the hospitality and entertainment industries. After 10 years in L.A., Brett is back home in Indiana, curating his Alcomy experience throughout the Indy area.

