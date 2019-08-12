Trying Porron Pouring Technique with Goose the Market

Marinades, rubs, spices… you name it, Goose the Market has it!

Oh, and did we mention – a FREE tasting event and FREE marinades and spice rubs?

In our kitchen today to explain is Corrie Quinn, Libation and Narration Director, Goose the Market:

Free Spanish Wine + Cheese + Charcuterie tasting event:

Thursday, August 15, 5:30 – 7:30pm at Goose the Market (2503 N Delaware St)

https://www.facebook.com/events/678327692595161/

Special guests representing the wineries + butcher representing certified animal welfare farms will be there

Enjoy six wines for complimentary samples from Porron, the traditional Spanish wine pitcher with a long narrow spout

During this event, you can also enjoy complimentary samples of cheeses and a new line of cured meats from Smoking Goose in collaboration with certified animal welfare farms.

Goose the Market’s Free Marinades + Spice Rubs offer:

#HappyHour at Goose the Market means free spice rubs and marinades with your protein purchase 4-6pm Monday – Friday

Choose from 10 different flavors

Goose the Market cuts local, pasture-raised proteins to order: chicken, pork, duck, beef, turkey, and more

All marinades and spice rubs are original recipes made in-house

Start out with excellent raw products: locally raised humanely, sustainably, all-naturally, on pasture… already top shelf proteins, and these spice rubs + marinades just highlight, frame, spotlight those great flavors…it’s not about covering up or making up flavor…it’s about taking dinner to that next level. why not make an occasion out of a random Tuesday night?

Goose butchers are experts and happy to help with pairing suggestions: which marinades or spice rub to go with which cut of meat, and which cuts are they particularly excited about when you come in

The spice rubs and marinades are always available, but they’re free with your protein purchase 4-6pm Monday – Friday

Great way to explore new flavors, make home-cooked supper quick but delicious on busy weekdays, and entertaining even easier…impress your guests, but let Goose do the prep for you!

To learn more, visit www.goosethemarket.com / @goosethemarket on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook