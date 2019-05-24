Indy Style

UGX offers competitive gaming and VR experiences for all ages

Posted: May 24, 2019 01:11 PM EDT

Updated: May 24, 2019 01:11 PM EDT

Give yourself the ULTIMATE GAMING "XPERIENCE" with ugx, a Game Center in Greenwood!

Riley Cummings and Jordan McCarthy, Ultimate Gaming Xperience, tell us more about the concept that includes conpetitive gaming events, birthday parties and more! 

Social Media: 

Twitter: @UltGamingXP
Instagram: @ultimategamingxperience
Facebook: UG X Gaming

To discover more, visit www.ultimategamingxperience.com or www.wishtv.com/LocalsOnly

SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY ULTIMATE GAMING EXPERIENCE 

