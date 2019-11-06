Uncork and unwind with gifts from Daniel’s Vineyard

“Uncork” this Christmas with Official Winery Sponsor of this year’s Christmas Gift & Hobby Show: Daniel’s Vineyard at Booth #157.

Amber went LIVE this morning to chat with Carlee Farrell, Marketing Manager, and Stephanie Pavilonis, Operations Director, and to learn more about their offerings during the show, PLUS the ever-so popular “Pawty Pack!”

About Daniel’s Vineyard:

Daniel’s Vineyard is a local, family-owned winery and vineyard. Its story began when owners Daniel and Kimberly were on vacation with their five children in Italy, where the idea to plant a vineyard was sown in the Tuscan foothills. When they arrived back to the states, the Cook family began to put their dream into action. In 2010, more than 14,000 grape vines were cultivated into the Indiana soil by family, friends and neighbors. As the vines have flourished over the years, so has the Daniel’s Vineyard community. Today, Daniel’s Vineyard is a full production winery that offers a private wine club and event venue for any occasion.

What will Daniel’s Vineyard be offering at the Gift & Hobby Show? A lot! That includes some new wines, such as their mulled sangria, as well as their new Pawty Pack.

“The Pawty Pack is a 12-pack of canned wine with three different varietals and 12 distinct cans, each featuring a painting of a dog by our family artist, Jenna Cook. This amazing gift idea is equivalent to six full bottles of wine! We have partnered with the Hamilton County Humane Society to raise funds for their mission, and hopefully we can help get a few pups a forever home before Christmas. In addition to the Pawty Pack, we are excited to announce our Fireside Sangria, which is a warm and cozy mulled wine sangria, and our Circle City Holiday Red wine.”

There’s certainly something for everyone. Even if you don’t drink wine, there are great gifts for your wine-drinking friends and family this holiday season.

Come see Daniel’s Vineyard at the 2019 Christmas Gift & Hobby Show from Nov. 6-10 at the Indiana State Fairgrounds!