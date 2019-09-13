Using meditation to relieve stress of everyday life

Hold your breath for a minute — you’ll be surprised how long that minute lasts.

In today’s “connected world”, most of us struggle with being truly present in our lives. We are often overcommitted, overwhelmed and trying to juggle multiple responsibilities at the same time. Unfortunately, we find ourselves reacting to the circumstances that “happen to us” rather than taking actions that serve our purpose and intention.

Kristine Camron, Founder and CEO of KOMpose Yoga and Partner at Ice Miller, shares a few exercises we can all do to simply pause… and breathe.

On Monday, September 16, Kristine will bring teachings from her Power of the Pause Program to the 10th Annual IWL Indianapolis Women’s Leadership Conference. The conference, which focuses on the advancement of women, provides an opportunity for women to step outside their comfort zone, stretch their thinking, have important career conversations, advocate for their own advancement and understand themselves to elevate their career success. The conference also supports the message of male allyship, welcoming men to attend alongside women.

Initially designed for lawyers, Kristine Camron’s Power of the Pause Program can help people from all walks of life learn to act with purpose and intention, rather than react to the stressors of everyday life.

To learn more, visit https://www.iwlfoundation.org/2019-indianapolis.