Vardagen gives 20% of sales to independent freelance creatives out of work

Communities supporting each other – making the best of this “crazy situation we’ve all found ourselves in.”

That’s the message from Vardagen, who’s choosing to use their skills and resources to connect people and keep the creative juices flowing! They’re giving 20% of sales from today’s collection to independent freelance creatives that are currently out-of-work due to the coronavirus.

If you want more about why the owner is doing this, here’s his blog: https://www.vdgn.com/blogs/everyday-things/a-few-days-into-this.

You can also learn more at www.vdgn.com.