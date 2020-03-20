Indy Style

Vardagen gives 20% of sales to independent freelance creatives out of work

Vardagen gives 20% of sales to independent freelance creatives out of work

Share

by: Amber Hankins
Posted: / Updated:

Communities supporting each other – making the best of this “crazy situation we’ve all found ourselves in.”

That’s the message from Vardagen, who’s choosing to use their skills and resources to connect people and keep the creative juices flowing! They’re giving 20% of sales from today’s collection to independent freelance creatives that are currently out-of-work due to the coronavirus.

If you want more about why the owner is doing this, here’s his blog: https://www.vdgn.com/blogs/everyday-things/a-few-days-into-this.

You can also learn more at www.vdgn.com.

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Track worldwide COVID-19 cases with this map

Medical /

Marijuana dispensaries deemed ‘essential’ in LA, allowed to stay open

National /

4 dead, 2 missing after floodwaters sweep away vehicles in eastern Indiana

Indiana News /

E-Learning: The future of education?

Local /


 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.