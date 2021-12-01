Indy Style

Versiti Blood Center seeks blood donors amid shortage

The need for blood is critical right now due to the ongoing pandemic coupled with the holiday season, so our own George Mallet went to Versiti Blood Center on Monday to donate a pint of A-positive.

In this segment, he walks viewers through the process of donating blood and finds out the status of our region’s blood supply.

George also spoke with Penny Schroeder, the area vice president and director of donor services, and to a heroic blood donor who has contributed gallons of blood and platelets here in Indiana.

The Versiti Blood Center’s next blood drive is on Saturday, December 18.

For more information visit, versiti.org/ways-to-give/blood-donation.