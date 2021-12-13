Indy Style

Viral acapella group T.3 performs The Sound of Music on Indy Style

by: Meghan Stratton
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Fresh off their national debut on America’s Got Talent, acapella group T.3 performed The Sound of Music today on Indy Style!

Members Jim Hogan, Liam Fennecken and Brendan Jacob Smith have spent about a month in Indianapolis seeing the sights and preparing for the AES Indiana Yuletide Celebration!

This acapella group gained notoriety and tens of thousands of followers during the pandemic by distributing their powerful harmonies via TikTok.

T.3 is a featured vocal group in this year’s AES Indiana Yuletide Celebration as well as having their own Special Solo Performance — “A T.3 Christmas” —  on Tuesday, December 14 at Hilbert Circle Theatre. Tickets for AES Indiana Yuletide Celebration are still available here.

You can find out more about T.3 and listen to their music here.

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Judge refuses to toss key charge in Capitol riot case

National /

Man wanted for failure to register as a sex offender

Crime Watch 8 /

Docs: Drunk man fired shots into buildings after Airbnb party in Carmel

Crime Watch 8 /

Kim Kardashian passes California’s ‘baby bar’ law exam at fourth attempt

Entertainment /


 
Copyright 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.