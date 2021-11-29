Indy Style

Volunteers needed to help fulfill children’s holiday wishes through Operation Santa

Santa Claus is ready to check his Christmas list, and the United States Postal Service is making sure he checks it twice! Susan W. Wright of USPS Corp Communications, joined us today to share how you can get involved with Operation Santa.

Thousands of letters to Santa arrive each year. USPS Operation Santa® invites people to adopt a family and respond to them.

The program helps get presents under the tree for kids who might not get much else and it’s really easy.

It all starts with a letter your child writes to Mr. Claus himself.

Kids can write their Christmas wishes to Santa and mail them to this address:

Santa

123 Elf Road

North Pole. Zip code 88888

For more information visit, uspsoperationsanta.com.