Indy Style

Wahlburger’s owner, Chef Paul Wahlberg visits Carmel location

You may know him and his famous family for their thriving entertainment careers, but Chef Paul Wahlberg joined Mckinzie Roth, WISH-TV Entertainment Insider, today to talk about the new Wahlburgers restaurant now open in Carmel!

He owns the chain with his brothers Mark and Donnie. You may also remember a reality show of the same title which aired for 10 seasons, ending in 2019.

When Wahlburgers in Carmel first opened in April, Chef Paul was unable to attend the opening in person, but via live-stream he was able to greet the excited crowd as they waited for the doors to open.

At that time, he promised opening day guests that he would make an in-person trip to Carmel soon, and today he fulfilled that promise.

During his visit Chef Paul greeted guests to thank them for all of their support and spoke with media to share his enthusiasm and gratitude.

About Wahlburgers :

Wahlburgers is a casual dining restaurant & bar. While its interior decor is filled with photos and memories celebrating the brothers’ life journeys from Dorchester neighborhood kids to rising chef and international superstars, Wahlburgers makes food, beverages and its guests the real stars. At Wahlburgers, there is something for every palate to enjoy, with menu items like delicious fresh ground beef burgers, entrée salads and sandwiches, loaded tots and frothy shakes. Wahlburgers currently has 50+ locations throughout North America and Europe, and is dedicated to giving back in every community it serves. For the last two years, Fast Casual named Wahlburgers in the Top 100 Movers & Shakers. Wahlburgers At Home, the brands’ line of proprietary blended Certified Angus Beef and signature Wahl Sauce is available in thousands of retail stores throughout the US.

Learn more at Wahlburgers.com and follow along @Wahlburgers on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.