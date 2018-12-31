Wake up to a New Year and a New You!

Want more recipes from Chef Daniel Orr and Dr. Kelly Jo Baute? Here you go!

Eggs Poached in Spicy Tomato Juice with Basil and Spinach (page 129)

This is a dish that is easy to cook for one, but can be easily multiplied and done for a crowd. I like to use Chinese Water Spinach, which has wonderful crunchy edible stems; but you can use any greens from baby spinach to kale.

Makes 1 healthy serving

1 T olive oil

1 tsp granulated garlic

¼ # Greens-roughly chopped

Sea salt and freshly ground pepper to taste

½ Can spicy tomato juice or V8

2 farm fresh eggs

6-8 fresh basil leaves – or cilantro, parsley, fresh oregano or dill

Options:

Serve with sprouted grain English muffins or whole grain tortillas

Add some diced summer squash or eggplant to the tomato juice before adding eggs

Add you favorite chilies

Splurge with some grated parmesan or goat cheese

Heat a small sauté pan over medium high heat and add the olive oil. Sprinkle in the granulated garlic and quickly follow by the greens. Cook just to wilt. Remove from pan and keep warm (I often just put them in the microwave so they don’t chill too quickly from the chill of the room.) Quickly add the tomato juice to the pan and bring to a simmer. Add the eggs and season with sea salt and pepper. Cover and simmer until the whites are solid but the yolks are still nice and runny (unless you like them harder…..) Remove the lid and sprinkle in the fresh herbs. Spoon on the plate with the greens and eat.

Toasted or Grilled Whole Grain Raisin Bread with Nut Butter and Stuff (page 130)

Toast is probably the easy breakfast you can make, unless you are a toast burner…. I love a good sprouted, whole grain bread toasted extra crunch and then turned into an open-faced sandwich to be eaten with a knife and folk. It makes it seem like more of a meal.

Makes 1 healthy serving

2 slices favorite healthy whole grain raisin bread

Nut butter- No additives, no added sugar- Try crunchy peanut, sunflower, almond, cashew, soy nut, etc.

Sliced fruit- blueberries, banana, or peaches

Dried fruit- Stewed figs, apricots or prunes (Cooked gently in water until plump and water turns syrupy)

Toasted seeds or nuts- pumpkins seeds, walnuts, sunflower seeds, almonds, pecans, etc.

Toast bread to desired doneness. Spread with nut butter. Top with sliced fruit and spoon over stewed dried fruits. Finish with toasted nuts.

Happy Mouth Quinoa Salad (page 142)

This dish never disappoints. It is simple yet complex with the blending of sweet and savory. Great as a take to work lunch on its own or as a dance partner with your protein of choice. Mix it up and add whatever else you have around the house. No Goji berries? Grapes! No walnuts? Almonds! No cilantro? Scallions! Keeps for 4-5 day in the fridge. Relax and enjoy.

Makes 4-6 healthy servings

4 C Cooked quinoa (whatever color is available. I like the mixed colors)

1 Apple- diced

½ Medium cucumber- diced

¼ C Goji berries (or ½ C raisins)

½ C toasted walnuts

½ C parsley or cilantro

3 T favorite light colored vinegar (I like a good cider vinegar)

3 T good quality olive oil

Sea salt and freshly ground pepper to taste

Put all ingredients in a medium sized mixing bowl. Toss gently to combine. Taste and adjust seasoning with additional salt, pepper and vinegar.

Dr. K’s Back-In-Five Movement Breaks (page 66)

1. 3-5 minute brisk walk

2. 10-15 Dip-the-Hip

3. 10-15 Rotisserie Funky Chicken

4. 10-15 Tilt-the-Skillet

5. Five deep breathes in through the nose and out through the mouth

6. Feel Refreshed!

