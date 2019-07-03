Wall That Heals Daily Fact

We’ve been sharing facts about the Wall That Heals, and here’s another tidbit.

The wall can be seen at any time of day or night. With machine engraving of more than 58,000 names and modern LED lighting, it provides readability at any time. You can experience The Wall That Heals July 11-14 at Stillinger Family Funeral Home in Greenfield.

SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY BREEDLOVE DOBBS HEATING & COOLING, COLLECTIVE ALTERNATIVE, GREENFIELD VETERANS HONOR GUARD, HANCOCK COUNTY, INDIANA (CREATE YOUR STORY), AND STILLINGER FAMILY FUNERAL HOME