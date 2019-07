Putting a face to every name. That’s the idea behind the photos at the Wall that Heals and Wall of Faces in Greenfield. How does it work? Service members list their home of record from the local area. You can experience The Wall That Heals July 11-14 at Stillinger Family Funeral Home in Greenfield.

SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY BREEDLOVE DOBBS HEATING & COOLING, COLLECTIVE ALTERNATIVE, GREENFIELD VETERANS HONOR GUARD, HANCOCK COUNTY, INDIANA (CREATE YOUR STORY), AND STILLINGER FAMILY FUNERAL HOME