Wall That Heals Daily Fact

The Wall that Heals provides a unique experience for visitors to pay their respects. It is provided through the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund and was built without government funds.

You’ll have to see The Wall That Heals for yourself Thursday through Sunday at Stillinger Family Funeral Home in Greenfield.

