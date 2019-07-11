Wall That Heals Daily Fact

The Wall That Heals was built as a replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. Visitors go to the wall to pay their respect, but they also tend to leave something behind. Multiple offerings continue to be left. You can stop by and see The Wall today at Stillinger Family Funeral Home in Greenfield.

SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY BREEDLOVE DOBBS HEATING & COOLING, COLLECTIVE ALTERNATIVE, GREENFIELD VETERANS HONOR GUARD, HANCOCK COUNTY, INDIANA (CREATE YOUR STORY), AND STILLINGER FAMILY FUNERAL HOME