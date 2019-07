The Wall That Heals is will be coming to Hancock County next week. In 2012, all of names featured on The Wall were read out loud for the 30th Anniversary. You can experience The Wall That Heals July 11-14 at Stillinger Family Funeral Home in Greenfield.

SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY BREEDLOVE DOBBS HEATING & COOLING, COLLECTIVE ALTERNATIVE, GREENFIELD VETERANS HONOR GUARD, HANCOCK COUNTY, INDIANA (CREATE YOUR STORY), AND STILLINGER FAMILY FUNERAL HOME