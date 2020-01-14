Ways to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on MLK Day

Use the day off… for good. Honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. this MLK Day by giving kids and yourself a lesson in history, activism and leadership.

Jacqueline Eckhardt, Associate Director of PR & Engagement, Downtown Indy, Inc., tells us where we can spend the day:





• White River State Park: Receive FREE admission with a donation of one non-perishable food item per person, per attraction, for Gleaner’s Food Bank. The Park is also offering complimentary parking between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. (Regular rates will resume after 7 p.m.)

• Few highlights below…

• Eiteljorg Museum: Final day of its holiday exhibit, Jingle Rails

• Indiana State Museum: See some of Dr. King’s most iconic speeches, experience activities themed around civil and human rights, create a “Dream” mural and reflect on what you can do to ensure Dr. King’s dream lives on for future generations.

• The National Institute for Fitness and Sport (NIFS): Free classes ALL day!

• Madam Walker Legacy Center

• FREE celebration, Monday, Jan. 20 from 10 a.m. – noon

• Freedom March from Kurt Vonnegut Museum & Library at 9:45 a.m. to march Walker Theatre for a program. Hear a candid conversation with criminal justice reform advocate Kevin D. Richardson.

• Indiana Historical Society

• FREE admission on Monday, Jan. 20 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

• Head to the History Center to honor the volunteer work, activism and leadership of the civil rights leader. Particpate in service activities, donate, play games, and learn more about advocating for those in our community whose needs are not being met.

• The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis: FREE admission Monday, Jan. 20 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

• Enjoy special performances and activities celebrating Dr. King’s life and black history woven throughout five full floors of interactive galleries and exhibits at the world’s largest children’s museum. Experience vocal performances from Freetown Village. Enjoy energetic and engaging percussion music as the Griot Drum Ensemble performs authentic traditional West African and Diaspora drumming and more.

• Landmark for Peace Memorial

• Stop by Martin Luther King Park (1702 Broadway St.), the site where Robert Kennedy gave his memorable speech the night King was assassinated in 1968. The park is home to the Landmark for Peace memorial sculpture, designed and created by Indiana artist Greg Perry. The sculpture – showcasing King and Kennedy reaching out to each other – honors the contributions of both leaders.

To learn more, visit downtownindy.org / @IndyDT on Twitter, @downtownindy on Facebook/Instagram