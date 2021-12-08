Indy Style

We Try It: Hedbanz Blast Off! game

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hedbanz Blast Off! is the high-flying, fast-talking version of the classic guessing game of Who Am I?

Each team picks one player to be the first guesser and gives them a Blastoff Timer Headband to wear. Insert a picture card without looking — so that “Everyone knows but you!” — then turn the timer knob and start asking questions.

Your team can only give one-word answers or make sounds.

If you guess the card on your head before time expires, insert a new card and reset the timer. But if you’re too slow, the card with “BLAST OFF” flying off your headband – making you start over with a new card.

First team to correctly guess three cards wins the round; win three rounds and you win the game.

The game includes 100 new picture cards to guess, or add cards from other Hedbanz editions to keep the fun going.

Hebanz Blast Off! is for four or more players 6 and older.