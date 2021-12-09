Indy Style

We Try It: Lazy One Christmas Pajamas

Step away from the screen and enjoy some time with the family in pajamas that are both comfy and cute!

Amber’s daughter Avery joined us today with her review for this product.

LazyOne is on a mission to make bedtime fun while getting a great night’s sleep with fashionable prints, snuggle-inducing fabrics, and durable designs. Plus, since they have matching PJs for the whole family, you can get everyone together and take early holiday photos!

Our Tailgate Family Flapjack set is the family set you never knew you needed. Featuring a cute black and white plaid with a fun red truck and tailgate saying on the flap. Made with 100% combed cotton and a comfortable fit to make you all nice and cozy while watching the snow falls on a winter day. These are great options for Family Matching Christmas Pajamas. They come complete with a fun functioning flap on the back of the adult PJs, and a decorative flap on the kids and infant versions. Flapjacks are the tradition of the past, the fashion of the future, and the oh-so-comfy pleasure of the present. Your family will love these flapjacks all year long.

For more information visit, thelazyone.com.