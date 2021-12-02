Indy Style

We Try It: Farmyard animals themed Advent calendar

In this edition of “We Try It,” Amber’s daughter Avery tries out an Advent Calendar that helps the time before Christmas pass by faster and is perfect for ages 2 and up!

The farmyard animals are very excited. All of a sudden, a few days before Christmas, lots of beautifully wrapped gifts appear. Maybe Santa accidentally lost them? Theo the raven is determined to find out. The animals also need Theo’s help with all the preparations that need to be done before Christmas. So the little raven has plenty to do – the children learn what he needs to do every day when they open a calendar door. Lovingly designed play material lets them actively experience and recreate the story.

MSRP: $34.99 | Age: 2 – 4

The perfect “chocolate-free” Advent Calendar for curious toddlers!

Delight your child this holiday season and beyond with My Very First Advent Calendar! This interactive holiday set is the perfect way for your child to countdown to Christmas. Your child will be enthralled as they open each calendar window and find a new HABA classic wooden friend inside.

An interactive storybook is also included, with 24 short stories to accompany each day. Your child will enjoy quality time reading with you and discovering the winter wonderland world of Theo the Raven and his mission to save Christmas. With an interactive question to end each story, your child will strengthen their visual literacy skills with a daily mission of their own. “What color is the ribbon on the gift that Theo the Raven found?” “What does Erna have under her wing?” Not only a creative, interactive countdown to Christmas, My First Advent Calendar facilitates imaginative fun year-round, while strengthening literacy concepts such as reading comprehension and matching as well as number recognition and counting.

Made with HABA quality and design, My Very First Advent Calendar is sure to become a holiday tradition passed down through the generations.

Each set contains 24 quality wooden figures, designed with colorful charming details.

Theo the Raven Saves Christmas booklet, a Christmas story in 24 chapters weaves wintery holiday tales for your little one while inspiring them to make stories of their own with their new animal friends. The daily challenge questions included in each story further help to strengthen your child’s literacy and matching skills.

3D winter backdrop with colorful, intricate illustrations provides a festive, winter world full of endless free play inspiration to spark your child’s imagination. The easy open calendar flaps are perfect for your youngest child to work on their fine motor skills each day, while your older children can practice their calendar and counting skills each day in December.

While My Very First Advent Calendar is the perfect countdown to Christmas for children 2 years and older, the included wooden figures can be played with throughout the year for 365 days of fun.

For more information visit, habausa.com/my-first-advent-calendar-farmyard-animals.