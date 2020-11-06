‘We Try It:’ News 8’s Amber Hankins daughter talks about StickyLickits food stickers

Add in some fun and play with your food.

StickyLickits is getting kids excited about eating fruits and veggies with edible stickers!

Wait, what?! Yes, stickers you can eat!

Indy Style host Amber Hankins brought her camera into the kitchen as her daughter Avery told us more about these fun finds!

About StickyLickits

No kidding. No sugar, no gluten, no GMO, no soy, no dairy, no peanuts or tree nuts. NO artificial ingredients whatsoever!

Just choose your favorite sticker, peel it off the page, lick the back and stick it on a piece of fruit or veggie, then eat the whole thing.

StickyLickits melt in your mouth and make healthy eating fun… and teach kids healthy eating habits from an early age.

Just “lick it, stick it, and eat it.” StickyLickits features some of Nickelodeon’s beloved animated characters including, SpongeBob and PAW Patrol.

To learn more, visit www.StickyLickits.com.