Weiner Dog racing comes to Indiana Grand Racing & Casino

by: Tierra Carpenter
Posted: / Updated:

Hot Diggity Dog, it’s time for Weiner Dog racing art Indiana Grand Racing & Casino!

The all-Quarter Horse day begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 14 with Weiner Dog racing mixed in beginning at 1 p.m. A total of $1,000 in cash prizes will be awarded to the top 5 dogs. Racing is limited to the first 32 entries. While there, you can also enjoy food and beverage specials, strolling entertainment, contests and more for a full day of excitement at the track. Rachael McLaughlin of Indiana Grand Racing & Casino joined us today to share everything that’s coming up at Indiana Grand.

Weiner Dog Races

  • 18 entries
  • Two heats after Race 9
  • Final after the last race (around 3:45PM)
  • Top 5 dogs get prize money
  • Top dog gets $250 and a trophy

Cornhole Tournament

  • $1,000 in total prize money with the top 2-person team taking home $500
  • Single elimination
  • Bring your own boards and bags
  • Free to enter
  • Entries available online

Caesars Stakes

  • Wednesday, September 8
  • Featuring the state’s richest day of turf racing
  • $150,000 Caesars Stakes and Indiana Grand Stakes

Prize Structure

Prizes:  $1,000 total: 1st place team – $500, 2nd place team – $250, 3rd place team – $150, 4th place team – $100 

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY INDIANA GRAND RACING & CASINO.

