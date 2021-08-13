Indy Style

Weiner Dog racing comes to Indiana Grand Racing & Casino

Hot Diggity Dog, it’s time for Weiner Dog racing art Indiana Grand Racing & Casino!

The all-Quarter Horse day begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 14 with Weiner Dog racing mixed in beginning at 1 p.m. A total of $1,000 in cash prizes will be awarded to the top 5 dogs. Racing is limited to the first 32 entries. While there, you can also enjoy food and beverage specials, strolling entertainment, contests and more for a full day of excitement at the track. Rachael McLaughlin of Indiana Grand Racing & Casino joined us today to share everything that’s coming up at Indiana Grand.

Weiner Dog Races

18 entries

Two heats after Race 9

Final after the last race (around 3:45PM)

Top 5 dogs get prize money

Top dog gets $250 and a trophy

Cornhole Tournament

$1,000 in total prize money with the top 2-person team taking home $500

Single elimination

Bring your own boards and bags

Free to enter

Entries available online

Caesars Stakes

Wednesday, September 8

Featuring the state’s richest day of turf racing

$150,000 Caesars Stakes and Indiana Grand Stakes

Prize Structure

Prizes: $1,000 total: 1st place team – $500, 2nd place team – $250, 3rd place team – $150, 4th place team – $100

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY INDIANA GRAND RACING & CASINO.